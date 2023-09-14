Kapi Kapi publishes sustainability case study in partnership with IFPA

Kapi Kapi Growers, a leading producer of premium pineapples and bananas, published their first-ever sustainability case study, entitled, “Becoming Carbon Neutral Through Beneficial Environmental Practices.” The full case study is HERE.

According to a release from Kapi Kapi Growers, food safety and sustainability are the company’s foundational operating principles. Its efforts have been recognized through various national awards and global certifications, such as:

Sustainably Grown Certified

Rainforest Alliance

Ethical Trading Initiative

Carbon Neutral Certification

“We want to thank IFPA’s Sustainability Group for supporting us in conducting this case study,” says Sofia Acon, president of Kapi Kapi Growers. “As many are well aware, carbon neutrality is a commitment that takes hard work and dedication. We take pride in being among the pioneering banana companies to reach this goal, while also expanding our partnerships and availability of our products in North America and Europe.”

As a result of the carbon neutrality initiative, Kapi Kapi saved approximately $400,000 in energy costs as of 2022. Over the next decade, the company is estimated to have reached $4 million in energy savings.

The company claims in 2022 it reached the goal to recycle every ounce of plastic it used, with the capacity to process 3.5 tons of plastic per year. The new recycling facility is another example of the company’s determination to convert its sustainability vision into a reality.

“We started on a journey that has been integral to the DNA at Kapi Kapi,” says Acon. “As our efforts towards sustainability continue to grow, we hope that we can inspire and support others to pursue a similar path.”