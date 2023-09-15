Albertsons announces 30-minute grocery service

Albertsons Companies, Inc., a leading food and drug retailer in the United States, announced the launch of its Flash grocery service, allowing customers to receive their DriveUp & Go and delivery orders in as little as 30 minutes.

Now available at over 2,000 locations, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, ACME, and Tom Thumb banner stores, this service expands the retailer’s commitment to providing customers with fast, convenient grocery essentials without compromising quality.

“Shoppers today want fast pickup and delivery, and Albertsons is meeting this expectation with our new Flash service,” says Stephen Menaquale, senior vice president of eCommerce and Fulfillment for Albertsons. "Families can turn to Albertsons to quickly replenish their food and household staples.”

Flash pickup and delivery are available for customers at over 2,000 Albertsons locations through its websites and mobile apps, which mirror in-store pricing. Members of the company’s FreshPass program will receive complimentary Flash pickup service and a discounted Flash delivery fee of $2.00 per order.

All other customers can utilize Flash pickup for $3.95 per order, or Flash delivery for $11.95 per order.

Shoppers can select up to 35 of their favorite items for Flash pickup or delivery. When choosing Flash delivery, the order will be delivered within a 30-to-50-minute window. When selecting Flash pickup, customers can pick up their groceries at their local store in 30 minutes or less.