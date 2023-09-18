Sprouts Farmers Market hit 400th store milestone

September 18 , 2023
Fresh and organic produce retailer Sprouts Farmers Market continues its expansion with the official opening of its 400th location in Haddon Township, NJ.

The newly unveiled store is part of the company’s 10% unit growth plan, which includes opening two dozen new stores across the U.S.

“The expansion not only marks a significant milestone, but also represents our success in offering high quality better-for-you products to our customers coast to coast. To our remarkable teams, loyal customers, and supportive partners, thank you for being integral to this incredible accomplishment,” says Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts.

The Arizona based-company is readying sites in Delray Beach, Boca Raton and Orlando in Florida and also in Colorado Springs.

“Our journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, with our trajectory fueled by our dedication to delivering a wide assortment of organic groceries, local farm-fresh produce, and quality healthy products that cater to any dietary needs,” adds Nick Konat, chief operating officer of Sprouts. 

Sprouts is currently located in 23 states across the U.S. These are Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

