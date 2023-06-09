Sprouts Farmers Market prepares expansion

Specialty grocer Sprouts Farmers Market is moving forward with its 10% unit growth plan, which includes opening two dozen new stores across the U.S.

The first 10 inaugurations are scheduled for the coming months.

The Arizona based-company is readying sites in Delray Beach, Boca Raton and Orlando in Florida and also in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

According to StoreBrands.com, the Delray Beach store at 5030 W. Atlantic Avenue in the Delray Commons development will welcome shoppers on June 9. 

The grand opening is set to include multiple activities featuring produce tastings, games and free goodie bags with samples.

As for the Florida stores, the Boca Raton location is scheduled to begin operations July 28.

Additionally, Sprouts hopes to hire 95 full- and part-time team members ahead of the Aug. 4 Orlando location opening.

The grocer opened its first store in 2002 in an “effort to make natural foods accessible to everyone” and take the farmers market experience to a seven-day-a-week experience.

In 2022, the group saw a 5% increase in net sales year-on-year to $6.4 billion.  

“These solid trends reflect the resiliency of healthy, natural and organic food, and give us confidence in our future business,” Jack Sinclair, Sprouts Farmers Market CEO, told Supermarket News in early March.

To date, Sprouts operates almost 400 stores in 23 states, employing approximately 31,000 workers.

