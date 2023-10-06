Agrovision and Greenvic expand alliance into China

Chile-based Greenvic, one of the country’s leading premium fruit exporters, is entering a strategically aligned shareholding partnership with Agrovision China, its established Shanghai-based marketing and sales platform.

In joining forces, Greenvic and Agrovision China will significantly enhance service to Chinese retail, e-commerce and wholesale supply channels with a wider product portfolio – and ensure a longer, more dynamic supply season.

Agrovision China: an established and proven model

Agrovision launched its Shanghai-based platform ‘Agrovision China’ in 2022, and now operates as a full-service local sales and marketing company. This in itself provides holistic and strategically advantageous market insight, and access to leading Chinese retail.

The Chinese market has expanded rapidly for Agrovision. The company has also recently announced ambitious plans to build farming operations in Yunnan Province. Under the Maiyili (Big Skye) brand, Agrovision’s Chinese team has already embedded new sales channels to several leading Chinese retailers, and has secured well-equipped warehousing facilities for value-adding services.

Greenvic: a complementary premium producer in Chile

With strong roots and heritage in some of the country’s famously fertile growing regions, Greenvic has grown and exported the finest fruit for more than 30 years – much of it organic. Today, the brand is synonymous with quality, and widely respected as a grower, packer, exporter and variety licence holder of cherries, blueberries, stone fruit, grapes and other superfruits.

Securing significant, mutually beneficial opportunities

Together, Agrovision China and Greenvic will market their combined product ranges extensively. Ultimately, the deal will strengthen Agrovision’s strategic supply/availability connection between South America and the Chinese market, while providing Greenvic with access to an established sales and distribution model – with which to establish a deeper connection with its current and future customers.

A proven and trusted collaborator

Greenvic already grows Sekoya premium blueberries for Agrovision under licence in a new 350-hectare production partnership. The relationship thrives on a strong alignment of values and professionalism.

“There is clear synergy between Agrovision and Greenvic. We share a dedication for ensuring every piece of fruit is grown, picked and transported with incredible care. We are both passionate about investing in new premium genetics, and we uphold a firm commitment to Corporate and Social Responsibility. It is a pleasure to collaborate with a partner that shares our values, and we are excited to expand this relationship.", says John Early, Director for Global Sales - Agrovision Corp

Meanwhile, Greenvic’s Head of Sales, Daniel Portaluppi, explains the motivation to work with Agrovision China:

“Extending and consolidating our presence in the Chinese market is a key strategic and long-term objective for Greenvic, and the expansion of our alliance with Agrovision will be a great step towards achieving it. Together, we will be able to provide a unique portfolio of products focused on premium fruit and genetics, making the combined offering a great choice for our customers. Daniel Portaluppi, Head of Sales - Greenvic

What the future holds…

Fully confident in the partnership’s collective capabilities and ambitions, Agrovision and Greenvic have already begun to explore additional opportunities.