Agrovision begins large-scale blueberry farming operation in China

Global berry producer Agrovision is expanding its operations into China's Yunnan province, in an effort to establish a year-long, domestic supply of Chinese blueberries.

Agrovision will begin with a 33-hectare berry plantation in the province, following an agreement signed with the Longhua Residents Committee, Midu County. In all, the company hopes to plant 2,000 hectares in Yunnan.

The province offers a good growing microclimate, Agrovision said, with warm tropical days and cold nights. Agrovision plans to have its first Yunnan-grown berries for sale in China by early 2025.

“This agreement is a key strategic advancement for Agrovision as we advance on the promise of delivering the world a better berry, year-round,” said CEO and Executive Chairman Steve Magami in a press statement. “Further, our Yunnan market farming operations will boost the local ag economy and offer millions of local, health-conscious Chinese consumers a premium blueberry that delivers a superior eating experience.”

Expanding its footprint in Asia, and worldwide

Agrovision continues to increase its China-based operations at a rapid pace, having established sales and marketing operations in Shanghai in 2022. In recent years, the company, with operations in Peru and Mexico, has become a primary importer of premium blueberries in the Chinese market.

Agrovision markets its blueberries to Chinese consumers under the Big Skye (Mai-yi-li) label. The company also announced a partnership with Chile’s Greenvic in October 2023 to meet the Chinese market's large demand for cherries.

Magami spoke with FreshFruitPortal.com in October 2023 about the company's Chinese expansion. He said the company would begin planting on newly acquired farmland by early 2024.

“Initially, these plantations will be exclusively to supply the Chinese market, but in the long term, we think it will help supply other countries in the region,” he said.

For now, he said Peru will continue supplying blueberries to China for about eight months a year, and domestic producers will supply the remaining months.

Marketing plan appeals to health-conscious consumers

With its expansion in China, Agrovision hopes to reach Chinese shoppers that value fresh, health foods. Consuming healthy food products is now considered a status symbol in Chinese society, Agrovision said, and China is now known to be one of the most health-conscious nations worldwide.

The company highlighted a statistic from China Briefing that 73% of Chinese consumers are ready to pay extra for food deemed healthier, and 58% of the Chinese middle class, ages 20-49 years, are willing to pay more for ethical brands.