AgroFresh attending IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show

IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show. Agtech and post-harvest solutions company AgroFresh announced the attendance of key leadership at the 2023 IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show.

AgroFresh’s recent acquisition of Tessara, an intelligent packaging solutions provider specializing in SO2 generating sheets to prevent decay in table grapes, berries and flowers will be featured at IFPA.

Additionally, AgroFresh’s new strategic partnership with Pagoda Group, the largest fruit retail operator in China, along with the company’s full lineup of fresh produce solutions are set to take center stage.

AgroFresh is hosting a reception on Oct. 20 from 4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at Booth #4047, where media will have the opportunity to connect with the AgroFresh leadership team including Michael Hamby, Chief Commercial Officer, Jaco Smit, CEO of Tessara, Amy Tranzillo, Global Head of Marketing, Narciso Vivot, Commercial Business Director, Latin America, Sarah Enescu, Commercial Business Director, North America and Mike Tucker, North American Retail Director.

The team will also be hosting demos for FreshCloud Innovation, a digital technology services platform that digitizes the quality inspection process to make real-time quality inspection data accessible and actionable from harvest to retail sale, offering additional insights to help growers, packers and marketers reduce repacks and rejections throughout the supply chain, ultimately reducing food waste.