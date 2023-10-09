Chilean blueberry exports project 6% drop

The first export estimate for the 2023-2024 season by the Chilean Blueberry Committee and consulting agency iQonsulting show a projected 6% decrease year-on-year for fresh blueberries.

However, a 10% uptick in frozen blueberry shipments is projected.

Andrés Armstrong, executive director of the Blueberry Committee, says that the drop can be attributed to changes in the Chilean production base, which saw a 2% acreage drop.

"This decrease is explained by old varieties of lower productivity and post-harvest life, of which approximately 2,876 acres have been uprooted. Additionally, about 1,500 acres have been planted for new varieties," Armstrong says.

He adds that varieties with good productivity but weaker postharvest characteristics are diverted to the frozen market.

"Acres planted for new varieties to date exceed 20% of our planted area and that should show more relevant productive increases the following seasons," Armstrong indicates.

Regarding the impact of El Niño, which is already showing signs in other South American producing regions, such as Peru, Armstrong says that it is still too early to assess, but that blooming was done in most blueberry producing regions before August and September’s heavy rainfall.

“The lower accumulation of cold hours, a phenomenon that has strongly affected blueberry production in Peru, will have a minor impact in Chile since it occurred in regions where blueberry production is not major. We plan to monitor the possible impact of probable rainfall, frost and temperature changes associated with El Niño on the volumes to be exported from Chile on a weekly basis," he says.