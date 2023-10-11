University of Florida releases citrus greening solutions

Greening disease, also known as HLB, has proven to be a constant headache for Florida’s citrus sector. However, the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Citrus Research and Education Center (CREC)’s new scion cultivar could change this.

CREC’s breeding program released three new scion cultivars during 2023, as the center continues to work towards productive improvement.

CREC is the oldest and largest off-campus experiment station in UF/IFAS, focusing entirely on one commodity, citrus.

This year, a sweet orange-like hybrid currently known as 1859 was selected for development thanks to its high tolerance to HLB, following more than 20 years of exposure to the disease.

Fruit of 1859 resembles a sweet orange. It begins maturing in mid-November and holds well on the tree until late January. During this time, internal and external color improve significantly, finally developing a very deep orange color.

Other CREC releases

Additionally, CREC released a Eureka-type lemon selected for being seedless and having higher peel oil production, thus having dual-purpose potential.

The lemon cultivar was tested in Florida and in a large trial in South America. Unlike other Eurekas, this selection was grown on Flying Dragon rootstock, so it seems unaffected by the typical incompatibility of Eureka on trifoliates.

An early-maturing, seedless, easy-to-peel mandarin hybrid, currently known as RES 19-56 was also released. This selection is naturally compact, and it bears fruit early and annually, without cross pollination.

It has a unique bearing habit, with fruit frequently produced in clusters. It has performed well in citrus under protective screen, where its compact growth habit is advantageous in minimizing the need for hedging.

Its unique tree structure and bearing habit also suggests that it may be a valuable cultivar for Florida’s many home gardeners, as it could be maintained as a potted ornamental citrus tree for poolside patios and lanais.