Super Starr boosts Mexican winter melon volume

Super Starr International upped its 2024-season plantings to meet growing retail demand. Based in Colima, Mexico, the firm announced Oct. 16 that it will have promotable volumes of cantaloupe, honeydew, and Hami melons starting in January. The firm describes itself as “Mexico’s premier papaya and melon grower, shipper, and processor.”

“We had a great season last year and based on retailer demand, we’ve planted to ensure an even better season this winter,” Lance Peterson, president and third-generation farmer of Super Starr International, indicates in the release.

For three generations, Super Starr has farmed in the U.S. and Mexico to produce superior year-round winter melons and papayas by growing, packing, and shipping in-house. The firm indicates that it controls the quality of its products from planting the initial seed to store shelves. The grower provides the only Fair-Trade-certified papayas on the market.

Super Starr will be exhibiting at booth #3456 in IFPA’s Global Produce and Floral Show, Oct. 19-21.