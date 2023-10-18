Mr. Avocado introduces two new ripening centers in China

Mr. Avocado, China's most famous brand of ripened, ready-to-eat avocados, has completed the construction of its new ripening and distribution centers in Southwest China (Chengdu) and North China (Beijing). These centers are now fully functioning and have begun operations to serve their respective regions in China.

Mr. Avocado was established in China over six years ago to introduce the concept of ready-to-eat avocados. Its vision is to become an innovative brand leading the avocado industry in China, centered around consumers by providing high-quality avocado products and striving to build an avocado brand that consumers can trust. After years of development and cultivation, ready-to-eat avocados have captured 65% of the high-end retail market share in China, spanning over 40 large and medium-sized cities nationwide.

The company possesses a significant advantage in global sourcing, offering year-round availability of branded, ready-to-eat avocados. Additionally, it collaborates with domestic growers to explore the potential of Chinese avocados in international markets. Mr. Avocado boasts the world’s most advanced ripening equipment and over 30 years of avocado ripening experience!

Ripening and distribution centers in East China (Kunshan) serve regions such as Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shanghai, Anhui, Jiangxi and others. The South China (Dongguan) ripening and distribution center serves Guangdong, Fujian, Guangxi, Hunan and Hubei regions. The newly established Southwest (Chengdu) ripening and distribution center will serve Sichuan, Chongqing, Yunnan, Guizhou, Tibet and other regions. The North China (Beijing) ripening and distribution center will serve Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Henan, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang and other regions. These four state-of-the-art avocado ripening and distribution centers ensure nationwide delivery of high-quality ready-to-eat avocados throughout China!

As the concept and consumption of ready-to-eat avocados become more popular among consumers in first-tier cities, Mr. Avocado is committed to introducing recipes that better suit Chinese consumer tastes. It has also collaborated with restaurants and the catering and tea/beverage industries to advertise and promote ready-to-eat avocados, expanding in first-tier and second-tier cities. Mr. Avocado will also conduct more on-site tasting events, combining online and offline activities to allow more new avocado consumers to taste and savor top-quality ready-to-eat avocados!



In the coming year, Mr. Avocado plans to build more modern avocado ripening centers in more cities to better serve the growth of ready-to-eat avocados in China!

