Riveridge creates new customer relationship role

Riveridge Produce Marketing, Inc., announced Oct. 16 it has added John Woodall to its staff.

The firm eloquently notes, “While maintaining strong, honest and mutually benefiting partnerships with its customers has always been a priority” for Riveridge, which is based in Sparta, MI, “it strengthens that commitment with the addition of John Woodall to its staff.”

With more than 30 years in produce sales and marketing from both sides of the desk, Woodall joins directly from five years in a similar role at Michigan Apple Committee (MAC), an organization tasked with improving the profitability of Michigan’s fresh and processed apple industries.

“As we continue to grow our organization and think about the future, we knew we needed a role that is a conduit to our retailers, wholesalers, and other customers with sales. Someone that knows the challenges and can see the opportunities from both sides,” says Kari Soldaat, director of sales, Riveridge. “Working with John through MAC, we knew he was the ideal person for that role, and we can’t wait for him to hit the road running.”

A lifelong Midwesterner, Woodall will continue to work remotely and with on-site visits to customers and events. Riveridge indicates. His role is one of managing and improving customer relationships and being a bridge between sales and marketing.

“My new role at Riveridge gets me back into retail and working with customers one-on-one which has always been the part of my career I’ve really enjoyed,” said Woodall. “For me, this is a full evolution of all my roles. I will stay in an industry where I immediately felt a connection. The grower community in Michigan is tight-knit and I look forward to continuing to be a part of their success.”

Woodall joins after the 2023 Anaheim Global Produce & Floral Show where Riveridge will be at booth #1475.

Riveridge represents more than half of Michigan’s fresh apple crop and is a leader in food safety, new orchard technology and innovation in sales and marketing. Additionally, Riveridge markets fresh Michigan vegetables, sweet cherries, prune plums, and apple cider.