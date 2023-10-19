A Promising Year for Chilean Stone Fruits: Controlled Atmosphere Innovation and Quality

By Liventus Global

2023 is shaping up to be an intriguing year for the Chilean stone fruits industry. With a noticeable increase in production from 2022 to 2023, exporters are focused on expanding their sales in current markets and exploring new horizons, driven by the growing popularity of these fruits.

China has emerged as the primary importer of fresh Chilean stone fruits, surpassing even the second-largest market, the United States. This achievement is attributed to the overall quality, availability, taste, and popularity of Chilean fruits. They boast a supply window extending from late November to early February, which has been pivotal in conquering markets seeking a consistent supply over a specified period.

Both the Chinese and North American markets, along with their European counterparts, demand rigorous standards of quality, taste, and appearance for the fruits they import. This is where Controlled Atmosphere (CA) technology comes into play. CA has provided significant support to the Chilean stone fruit industry for several seasons, given the highly perishable nature of these fruits, which rapidly deteriorate after harvest, potentially compromising their delivery if not preemptively addressed.

Controlled Atmosphere plays a critical role in the export of stone fruits such as D'Agen plums or white-flesh nectarines, as it reduces the fruits' ripening rate by managing oxygen and carbon dioxide levels. This decreases the fruit's respiratory rate, delaying its natural senescence process.

This means that the fruit can be stored and transported for longer periods without losing its qualities, resulting in reduced waste, and enabling producers to reach distant markets like China more effectively.

Liventus Global boasts extensive experience in handling such commodities, with a constant commitment to researching new varieties and post-harvest solutions. This dedication ensures that stone fruits reach their destination in optimal condition. Liventus Global provides unwavering support to its clients, demonstrating a continuous interest in the exporters' activities and a strong focus on ongoing improvement. This adaptability in a perpetually changing industry positions Liventus and its technological proposition as increasingly essential within the fresh produce sector.

Reduction of losses due to rot and internal damage

Controlled Atmosphere technology also minimizes losses caused by issues like rot and internal browning. The high CO2 levels exhibit a fungistatic effect and influence the action of the Polyphenol Oxidase enzyme, resulting in enhanced fruit preservation.

Liventus Controlled Atmosphere has become an indispensable ally for Chilean stone fruit producers and exporters. Thanks to this technology, they can offer fruits of the highest quality, even in highly competitive international markets. With a process that preserves the fruits' freshness and integrity, Chile is on track to solidify its position as a leader in the global export of high-quality stone fruits.

