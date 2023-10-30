AMFRESH presents citrus variety Halloweena

October 30 , 2023
AMFRESH Group, a global leader in fresh produce innovation and agri tech, through its team at Genesis Innovation of citrus exotics and berry categories varietal development, announced Halloweena — a limited-edition citrus variety in time for Halloween celebrations worldwide. 

The company describes the fruit as a unique and iconic pumpkin shape, with easy-peeling multi-colour skin containing a sweet and virtually seedless pulp. 

In the world of fresh produce, Halloweena stands out as an addition to the citrus family. 

David Alba, CEO of Genesis Innovation, says, "Halloweena is a unique high quality mandarin variety that resembles a  pumpkin, which makes it ideal as a healthy snack for the Halloween celebrations. It is a new magical  addition to the world of citrus and true testament to our commitment to deliver innovative varieties to  the market to excite shoppers, drive category novelty and bolster growth". 

In this inaugural year of production, Halloweena's volumes are limited. This boutique launch year includes sampling volumes available  exclusively in the UK and Spanish markets, allowing consumers in these regions to “taste the magic”  of Halloweena firsthand.

Halloweena's debut coincides with the continued exponential growth in global expenditure on  Halloween-related goods and events, where in the United States alone consumers spend on Halloween  is expected to surpass a record $12.2 billion, according to National Retail Federation’s 2023 annual  survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics. 

“In the pursuit of healthier choices, Halloweena takes center stage, offering a compelling alternative  to traditional confectionary treats. Its natural sweetness and seedless nature make it the perfect  choice for consumers looking to discover a healthy treat during Halloween festivities” emphasizes  Patricia Sagarminaga, global director of marketing and communications at AMFRESH.  

Discover this new product at www.halloweenacitrus.com 

