Colombia’s avocado exports are growing exponentially

In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, Sarah Ilyas studies the state of Colombia's avocado season. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

Colombia's Hass avocado harvest commenced in the first week of September and is expected to conclude during the fifteenth week of 2024. In 2023 so far, the country has achieved the export of 125,000 tons of Hass avocados, with a further 20,000 tons projected for shipment by the year-end, representing an impressive 30% increase over 2022.

Colombia has firmly established itself as the world's third-largest producer for Hass Avocados. This accomplishment holds significant importance for Colombian agriculture, underscoring ongoing processes characterized by innovative methodologies and environmentally conscious solutions. These initiatives have effectively piqued global consumer interest in avocados. “Many Hass avocado orchards in Colombia were planted in the last few years.

New orchards are being certified for export to the U.S. each year and the trees are still reaching full maturity,” says Manuel Michel, executive director of the Colombia Avocado Board. According to Michel, one of the things that sets Colombia apart is its ability to produce quality Hass avocados year-round, thanks to its tropical and mild, spring-like climate. There are reportedly more than a dozen Colombian regions growing Hass avocados in Colombia.

One of the challenges that the country is currently beset with is the pervasive threat posed by diseases and pests afflicting the crop. In response, the industry has worked conscientiously to provide innovative, ecologically sustainable, and naturally derived solutions, safeguarding the harvest's quality and ensuring product safety during exportation. The country has also been focusing on the production of high-quality, homogeneous fruit that lasts longer.

This rigorous pursuit demands substantial investment and meticulous attention to every developmental phase. Safeguarding the impeccable quality of Hass avocados is currently a paramount national objective, necessitating strict oversight and pest control measures. To fulfill this goal, farmers must possess the necessary tools for rigorous phytosanitary work, ensuring compliance with stringent global product standards.

"The El Niño phenomenon forces producers to think about efficient irrigation mechanisms to feed the crops. Contrary to what many people question about the planting of Hass and the use of water resources, influenced by the practices used in Peru or Chile, in Colombia the fruit is grown based on irrigation from the accumulated rainwater. Therefore, with the heat waves, it is necessary to propose solutions that allow the protection and responsible use of this resource," says Katheryn Mejía Vergelm executive director of the Colombian Hass Producers and Exporters Corporation (Corpohass).

The export of avocados has catapulted Colombia onto the global stage. In 2020, despite the pandemic, a remarkable sales record of $146.4 million was attained, a figure that surged to $203.7 million in 2021; despite having decreased to $178.2 million in 2022, anticipations for the current year augur an impressive 25 percent upturn in sales volume.

Avocados have metamorphosed into Colombia's "green gold," as their exportation has already established a significant presence in various countries including the Netherlands with nearly 50 percent of the exports, the U.S. (21 percent), the UK (10 percent), Spain (9 percent), and Belgium (5 percent).

