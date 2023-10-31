Peruvian blueberry exports to the U.S. drop 23%

October 31 , 2023
Between January and August, Peruvian blueberry exports reached $343 million in FOB value, registering a 14% drop year-on-year. The decrease was mostly due to climate factors, according to Peru's Exporters Association (ADEX).

According to the ADEX Data Trade Intelligence System, the U.S. took a 49% share of overall shipments, confirming its position as the top destination market for blueberries.

However, the U.S. percentage also saw a 23% decrease compared to last year’s figures, as Peruvian volumes continue to be hindered by El Niño. In August, Peruvian domestic production fell by 52%.

Piura, Lambayeque and La Libertad continue to lead production. But these growing areas also post major decreases: Piura’s volumes dropped 80%, Lambayeque's by 79% and La Libertad is down 50% year-on-year.

Agroexports Manager Claudia Solano Oré assures that ADEX already has a strategy to boost the sector, as weather woes continue to stall production.

ADEX will be visiting associate companies to learn more about their challenges, in hopes of providing support.

The Netherlands and China complete the top three destinations for Peruvian blueberry exports this season, with a respective 20% and 10% share of shipments.

