Budget scoring delaying new farm bill

Budget scoring delaying new farm bill

November 13 , 2023
More News Top Stories
Budget scoring delaying new farm bill

U.S. House Agriculture Committee Chair G.T. Thompson says  there will be no new farm bill coming to the House floor this December, as budget scoring and ongoing disagreements over certain programs covered by the proposed bill continue to stall the process.

The 2018 bill expired Sep. 30, and many farm safety programs are set to expire as well if lawmakers don’t pass a new bill by Jan. 1, PoliticoPro reports.

Related articles: U.S. Specialty Crop coalition endorses bipartisan legislation addressing 2023 farm bill

With 2023 plagued by weather woes, which included hurricanes and tropical storms, the need for a well articulated plan becomes essential.

Members of the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) met with Thompson on Jan. 13 for a listening session.

You might also be interested in


Santa Sweets production will be only in Mexico in 2024
Agrovision CEO on Peruvian blueberry varietal transition 
Oppy names regional sales directors
Fresh Del Monte partners to expand cold storage
Organic produce sales up again in Q3
Fresh blueberry shipments to the U.S. keep falling
Agronometrics in Charts: Mexican avocado exports reach unprecedented levels
Florida citrus fighting greening disease

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands