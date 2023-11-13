Budget scoring delaying new farm bill

U.S. House Agriculture Committee Chair G.T. Thompson says there will be no new farm bill coming to the House floor this December, as budget scoring and ongoing disagreements over certain programs covered by the proposed bill continue to stall the process.

The 2018 bill expired Sep. 30, and many farm safety programs are set to expire as well if lawmakers don’t pass a new bill by Jan. 1, PoliticoPro reports.

With 2023 plagued by weather woes, which included hurricanes and tropical storms, the need for a well articulated plan becomes essential.

Members of the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) met with Thompson on Jan. 13 for a listening session.