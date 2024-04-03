Chile: Union and port security workers call a general strike 

Chilean port workers plan to stop all operations and begin striking Thursday, resulting from the inability to establish a satisfactory agreement with government.

"It’s public knowledge that the conversations about port security and its development had been rendered worthless because of the national authorities' lack of action," the country’s port workers' union said in a press release Wednesday.

“President Boric made a lot of promises relating to the ports, but none of them have been fulfilled. The government is responsible for taking action and showing concrete plans instead of improvising. We need authorities and functionaries that understand how the most strategic sector of the Chilean economy works.”

Chile’s ports union, Unión Portuaria de Chile, comprises 26 ports and more than 6,000 workers. The organization is demanding responses from elected officials about unemployment due to decarbonization, the health and security of port workers, and port regulations.

Agriculture export impact from Chilean port strike

Antonio Walker, president of the National Agriculture Society (SNA), spoke about the effect strikes and closures would have on fresh produce.

“We are currently in the middle of harvest season,” he explained. “And we need shipments running to meet the expectations of global market partners."

“It’s not good to have port closures. We fundamentally work with perishable products that can’t wait. Therefore, anything that might alter the logistics of exports and imports affects Chile’s and the world’s food security.”

Iván Marambio, president of Frutas de Chile, worries as well about a pause in port operations.

“Chile is a big exporter. Anything that might directly affect the logistics process, especially in ports, threatens our exports to other countries,” he said. “In the case of fresh produce, because it's perishable, the product will suffer. It has to be exported on time to fit the quality required at destination markets.”

Fruit producers urge resolution

Both Walker and Marambio asked all parties involved to find a resolution as soon as possible so that local agriculture does not suffer.

Chile has exported close to 1.5 million tons of fruit this season. In total, 1.4 million tons have been exported through maritime shipments.

Jorge Valenzuela, president of the Federation of Chilean Fruit Producers (Fedefruta), said this has happened in the past and both port workers and government authorities need to have conversations before the issue escalates. He said, until now, the fruit business in Chile has had a good 2023-24 season, despite last year's climate challenges.

“This is why the strike announcements are not good news,” he added. “Producers are currently harvesting kiwifruit and apple, and the grape season is approaching. Now they will have to deal with logistics and cost issues.”

Valenzuela said fruit producers want to help in any way they can to find a solution for Chilean port operations.