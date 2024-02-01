Virú secures organics certification for acai fields

February 01 , 2024
Virú secures organics certification for acai fields

Peruvian agribusiness Virú announced the firm recently achieved a long-term goal of certifying its acai crop as organic.

This comes "after many hours of hard work", the firm says to Agraria.pe.

“It's not just about being better, it's about going for the best, both for our health, our palates, and our planet. Dive into the world of organic acai with us and let's discover a new level of excellence," the company highlighted.

Viru's fields are located in the district of Caynarachi, East Peru. Thanks to its closeness to the Peruvian Amazon, the region has a characteristic tropical climate with abundant rainfall, making it ideal for year-round acai cultivation.

The crop has experienced a rise in interest during the past years, as consumers look for more health-oriented food choices and snacking options.

Acai is recommended for daily consumption given its many benefits, such as 0% cholesterol content, high fiber, and antioxidants.

The U.S. was the top importer of frozen acai berries in 2022, with shipments valued at $977.5 million and a 14% increase year-on-year.

