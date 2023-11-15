GrubMarket using AI to maximize U.S. farmer profits

GrubMarket announced the launch of Farm-GPT, a “groundbreaking” new generative artificial intelligence (AI) product designed to empower American farmers and growers with valuable data-driven insights for maximizing profits and optimizing crop selection.

Farm-GPT harnesses the power of advanced AI and leverages the latest available pricing data from both the USDA and proprietary sources to assist farmers in making informed decisions about which commodities to cultivate based on market demand and revenue potential.

Investing in generative AI is imperative, given its potential to revolutionize the entire food supply ecosystem.

Farm-GPT, developed by GrubMarket, is the first generative AI software product to lead the way in operationalizing the technology to benefit the backbone of food production.

Farm-GPT includes key features such as:

Data-Driven Decision Making: Farm-GPT utilizes real-time and historical nationwide pricing data to generate customized recommendations based on commodity revenue potential, enabling farmers to adapt to market fluctuations and make strategic choices to maximize profitability.

Seasonality and Region-Specific Recommendations: Farm-GPT tailors its recommendations for the location of the farmer’s fields for the timeframe in question, taking into account variables such as climate and growing conditions. This ensures that farmers receive advice that is relevant and actionable throughout the year.

User-Friendly Interface: The application presents advice in a conversational format, allowing users to easily understand and implement the recommendations provided.

Real-Time Market Intelligence: Farm-GPT utilizes machine learning algorithms to continuously learn and adapt to changing market dynamics and expanding datasets.

Farm-GPT’s responses consistently take into account real-time market trends.

“We are excited about the impact that Farm-GPT will have across the industry. The ability to synthesize massive amounts of wholesale pricing data is crucial to helping farmers generate the greatest possible value for their hard work. Farm-GPT will fundamentally transform the way farmers approach commodity selection and adopt new farming practices, which will allow them to make more money. With AI comes the next wave of innovation for the American food supply chain industry, and the launch of Farm-GPT cements GrubMarket’s status as a pioneer in deploying new technologies in our space. Moving forward, we will continue to build state-of-the-art AI solutions for stakeholders throughout the supply chain; we are committed to ensuring that our industry benefits from all that AI technology has to offer,” says Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket.

