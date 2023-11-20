Aldi opens seven new stores

Aldi, the discount grocer, announced it opened seven new stores this week in Minnesota, Georgia, Louisiana, California, Missouri, South Carolina and West Virginia.

The announcement also includes two relocations, first in Ohio where its Huntington store will move to Southpoint, Ohio. In Illinois, its Rockford store will be relocated within the town.

These new locations bring Aldi’s total nationwide store count to more than 2,400.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster, and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for six years running,” indicates JR Perry, Saxonburg regional vice president for Aldi. “We’re excited to open our first Aldi store in Moundsville and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping.”

Price cutting

With Thanksgiving around the corner, the German retailer has cut prices on nearly 70 products.

“With inflation still looming, we're providing shoppers extra relief to make the holidays a time for celebration, not stress,” says Dave Rinaldo, president of Aldi.