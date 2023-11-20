Investment and technology lead the new era of DDC

The fruit exporter David del Curto (DDC) has recently celebrated 70 years as one of the pioneering companies in the Chilean fruit industry. With this milestone, the company anticipates new challenges that come with modernization and a renewed focus on energy. This, coupled with a substantial injection of capital, the incorporation of new technologies, and investments in infrastructure, will enhance the company's competitiveness in a constantly changing industry.

On October 26 and 31, DDC marked its seventieth anniversary at its Curicó plant in southern Chile. The event brought together producers, clients from various countries, and the company's dedicated collaborators. Attendees enjoyed a memorable day while learning about the company's upcoming plans and the challenges it faces.

Bill Peressini, president of the DDC board of directors and representative of the Manulife investment fund that in 2021 acquired 90% of the fruit exporting company, pointed out that the most important thing for DDC to remain successful lies in transparency and communication.

“Successful companies have a culture that is characterized by the communication of their objectives and goals among their teams, with our collaborators, with contractors and service providers, with our clients, and with our producers in the fields,” he noted.

Juan Pablo Casas, the general manager of DDC, stated, "We are currently undergoing a transformation and adaptation process that began six months ago, and we hope it will yield positive results. With the support of our shareholders, we have been injected with a culture that promotes two aspects that we believe are fundamental today.”

Firstly, Casas points out, “the promotion of sustainability, respect for the environment and responsible agricultural processes committed to the environment without putting resources at risk.”

“Secondly, the care and work to support the local communities where we are present, we want to have a positive impact by promoting the development of healthier and enriched communities, thus improving the environment where our collaborators and producers are present,” concludes the general manager of DDC.

A promising season in North America

Tomás Campos, commercial manager of DDC, comments, "We expect a great season in North America, mainly with our cherry program with large customers who reach different supermarket chains such as Costco, Walmart, Publix, among others."

He adds that DDC is growing its export programs for blueberries, plums, nectarines, apples, pears and kiwifruit.

“Together with Manulife, we are working on a platform that allows us to offer fruit from their orchards in the US and from Chile with DDC,” says Campos.

The commercial synergy that today unites Manulife with DDC will also allow them to complement the offers of both hemispheres, since Manulife owns more than 177,000 agricultural hectares distributed in Australia, North America and Chile.

Incorporation of cutting-edge technology

Following the injection of capital from Manulife, DDC's new shareholders, the company has made substantial investments in the modernization of its facilities and technology.

Carlos Reyes, the manager of the plant, highlighted, "We are integrating 30 new processing lines of the Unitec brand, coupled with new technologies to enhance the care and treatment of the fruit."

Reyes further explained that in addition to the processing lines, they have introduced 12 automatic fillers, an automated palletizing area, and a box segregator for Hytrol brand sealing, which is unique in South America.

“All this will help ensure that our producers' fruit is treated in the best way and that the cold chain can be properly protected. Providing us with one of the best-equipped plants in Latin America, with cutting-edge technology and infrastructure enabled to process our cherries on time, maintaining high quality standards.”

With these enhancements, DDC now boasts a total of 50 processing lanes across its two plants in Curicó and Requínoa.

"This achievement represents a significant milestone within our ten-year investment, growth, and commercial strategy project, with the aim of leading the industry," noted the general manager, Juan Pablo Casas.

This strategic advantage enables DDC to offer fruit from both hemispheres throughout the year, "strengthening our brand consistently and providing more comprehensive and improved services to our customers. Today, more than ever, DDC has the opportunity and challenge to create value by delivering the best of us to the rest of the world," Casas concluded.