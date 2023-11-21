Publix announces leadership transitions

U.S. supermarket chain Publix, based in Florida, announced that Todd Jones, CEO since 2016 will be stepping down effective January 1. Current President, Kevin Murphy will take on the chief executive officer role. Jones will become executive chairman.

“Todd has been an outstanding leader,” the board’s current chairman, Ed Crenshaw said in a statement. “He has been committed to continuing Publix’s success and is passionate about the development and promotion of our associates. We’re pleased he will continue to provide leadership to our company as executive chairman.”

Publix senior vice president John Goff will be promoted to president.

Jones’s career at Publix has been one for the books, starting as a bagger in 1980, he climbed all the way to the role of CEO in 2016, after being named president in 2008.

“We are delighted to have leaders with the experience of Kevin and John who are ready to take the next steps in their careers,” Jones says. “I am confident in their ability to lead our company into the future and to continue to make Publix a great place to shop for our customers and a great place to work for our associates.”

Publix operates 1,358 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

Earlier this month, Publix reported net earnings of $833 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, a 111.4% jump from the same period a year ago.

Publix is the country’s largest employee-owned company, with more than 250,000 employees.