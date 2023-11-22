Longtime Ocean Mist Farms CEO Ed Boutonnet passes

Leading fresh artichoke grower and marketer Ocean Mist Farms confirmed the passing of Ed Boutonnet, former president and CEO, on Nov. 20.

The Boutonnet family, who first started consolidating acreage with one of Ocean Mist’s original founding family members, Hugo Tottino in 1970, remain actively involved as valued growers and owners of the firm.

Boutonnet was president and CEO from 1990 to 2015, and was instrumental in developing Ocean Mist’s strategic growth.

Ocean Mist President and CEO Chris Drew reflects on Boutonnet’s early words of wisdom, which he regularly emulated in his relentless pursuit of excellence.

“There is no such thing as luck. Luck should be defined as when good preparation and opportunity meet. Pay attention to the details – opportunity lies behind the smallest details. And if you don’t make a mistake every now and again, you’re not trying hard enough – just don’t make the same mistake twice.”

Possibly one of the most noteworthy things, the firm says in a release, Boutonnet championed while at the Ocean Mist helm was positioning the company to be a major player in a very competitive landscape of grower and shippers.

He is also credited with creating an organizational structure and working with the leadership to identify, create and implement a strategic plan, mission, vision, and values that laid the groundwork for what was to come.