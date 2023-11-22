Sun World expands North American import portfolio

Sun World International announced the addition of eight importers to its portfolio of North American licensees. These are Canadawide Fruits, Direct Source Marketing, Flavor Farms, Fresh Latina, International Produce Group (IPG), Pandol Bros, Sbrocco International and Sun Fresh International.

The new additions bring the company's panel of licensed importers to 28 companies.

Each of these companies holds a license to distribute and market Sun World’s full line of proprietary grapes in the United States and Canada from licensed Chilean, Peruvian, Brazilian, European, and South African suppliers.

Additionally, licenses include the right to import fruit from new and existing varieties developed by Sun World, marketed under the company’s leading consumer brands, such as AUTUMNCRISP, MIDNIGHT BEAUTY, SABLE SEEDLESS, ADORA SEEDLESS, and SCARLOTTA SEEDLESS.

“We are pleased to be able to bolster and expand our global footprint through the appointment of these extraordinary importers,” says Petri van der Merwe, global licensing co-director for Sun World.

“As we continue our strategic growth and expand our marketing efforts for our consumer brands, like Autumncrisp, we are ensuring ease of access to our proprietary fruit. Our goal is to maximize the revenue for our licensed growers while increasing consumer exposure to our proprietary table grape varieties and consumer brands,” he adds.