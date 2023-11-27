“High expectations” launch Chile’s 2023-24 cherry season 

A new Chilean cherry export season began with high expectations at San Antonio Terminal Port (STI). It is projected that 15 Cherry Express ships will set sail, representing about 50% of the total volume to depart from Chilean ports.

The chairman of STI's board of directors, Mauricio Carrasco, noted that "our terminal is Chile's main port and the main departure point for cherries. Our mission is to connect the work of so many Chileans with the world and ensure that this fruit is shipped in the best way to reach its destination."

The president of Frutas de Chile, Iván Marambio, says "We are very pleased to officially launch our cherry exports, because, despite the fact that this season has been affected by various weather events, we believe it will be a good season for the sector and for Chile."

Marambio adds, "This 2023-24 season we have faced weather conditions like a lower number of cold hours, as well as rains during the spring. This mainly affected the early varieties, both Royal Dawn and Santina. Therefore, the latest estimate of our cherry committee indicates that we will send 81 million boxes of fresh cherries to our markets, which is slightly lower than last year's shipments."

Claudia Soler, executive director of the Chilean Fruit Cherry Committee, points out, "The El Niño phenomenon, which we have been facing this season, has meant rains at harvest time, causing export projections to change from week to week. However, our industry has worked to adapt and respond in the best possible way, implementing orchard covers, drones, more resistant varieties, high-tech packaging, and automated processing lines, among others, since our focus is to deliver quality fruit to Chile and the world."

The representative of the Committee also notes that "to date, we have exported 5,147 tons of fresh cherries. Of these, 88% have been destined for China, followed by the United States (7%), Brazil (1%), Taipei and South Korea. Sixty-three percent has been by air, so with this launch at San Antonio Port, we are also initiating maritime shipments with volumes that will grow from here on."