Bill to protect Florida agriculture from freezing temperatures

A new proposed bill could bring much-needed relief to Florida agriculture, as the sector continues to face multiple weather struggles that have stalled production for many crops, especially citrus.

The Temperature Endorsement for Multi-Peril Policies is the proposed, bipartisan state bill that aims to provide support for growers in these situations as it would research and develop a frost or cold weather crop insurance to help farmers cover their losses.

The bill was co-sponsored by 15th Congressional District Representative Laurel Lee, FOX13 reports.

"We are home in Florida's 15th congressional district to Plant City, the winter strawberry capital of the world, so this is an important piece of legislation to make sure our state continues to have these wonderful specialty crops,” Lee said.

Florida’s specialty crop producers have limited access to comprehensive whole-farm crop insurance due to high insurance premiums, which cost thousands of dollars per acre.

Specialty crop growers have been able to access insurance policies at reasonable costs that cover losses caused by specific covered impacts such as wind. However, no existing policies currently cover damage from freeze and cold exposure.

Florida Strawberry Growers Association (FSGA) Executive Director Kenneth Parker applauded the effort in a release by Rep. Lee.

“H.R. 6186 ‘TEMP Act’ could present a valuable risk management tool within the Federal Crop Insurance Act that could be utilized by specialty crop commodities including strawberries,” he said.

As for the citrus sector, the proposed bill comes after a difficult previous season that saw production volumes drop to their lowest levels since the 1940s. Additionally, Hurricane Idalia’s destructive tow in August further complicated growers.

“Florida’s citrus growers continue to be resilient despite the challenges the citrus industry faces as a result of weather events such as freezing temperatures,” Vice President and CEO of Florida Citrus Mutual Matt Joyner tells FreshFruitPortal.com.

“We’re grateful to Congressman Scott Franklin for seeking new tools in the toolbox for risk production measures for specialty crop producers like citrus,” Joyner adds.