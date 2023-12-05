Spain developing sustainable pest control solution

A study by the University of Valencia (UV), Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV), and the Valencian Association of Farmers (AVA-ASAJA) concluded that neem oil, or azadirachtin, offers a more sustainable pest control solution for citrus and persimmon crops.

This essential oil, extracted from neem tree fruits and seeds, is approved for organic farming.

The project, named ESENCIA-N, used lab and on-site research to study the extent in which this encapsulated essential oil increases control effectiveness and field duration, reduces the amount of substance applied and provides a viable alternative to crop protection products.

Initial tests were carried out on persimmon crops were conducted inJune, targeting the peak population of whiteflies. The results showed that azadirachtin, when combined with nanomaterials, was more effective in controlling the pest than when applied directly. Direct application was less effective due to rapid degradation under climatic conditions.

The same result was obtained in citrus trials to combat the brown spider mite. Evaluations carried out in November showed the best efficacy when both products were combined with orange oil.

The technological advances obtained in this project present an interesting solution to agrochemical companies because of the potential offered by nanoformulates to protect the product and release it in a controlled manner.

The neem oil encapsulating agent used is a tiny material formed by mesoporous silica oxides. The trials have tested different materials to maximize the essential oil loading and obtain a suitable release profile. In addition, titanium dioxide has been incorporated into the materials to protect the active substance from solar radiation.

The release control has been carried out by creating a new sensor based on the electronic nose concept.