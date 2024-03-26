Georgia Ports approves $65M for yard work at Savannah Ocean Port

The Georgia Ports Authority has approved contracts totaling $65.6 million for container yard work at the Port of Savannah’s Ocean Terminal, a 200-acre facility just downriver from GPA’s main container port.

On Tuesday, the board approved three project components, including earth compacting to prepare the site to hold container stacks, removal of a former bridge pier, and preliminary utility installation behind the wharf structure.

The work will be funded through revenue bonds GPA issued in 2022.

“We’re very pleased with the progress on improving Ocean Terminal’s container handling capability,” said GPA President and CEO Griff Lynch. “We’re on track to see greater container capacity by late 2027.”

Previously approved upgrades at Ocean Terminal include the purchase of eight ship-to-shore cranes, refurbishing the wharf structure, and the construction of an overpass for direct access to US-17.

When all work is complete, Ocean Terminal’s annual capacity will grow from 300,000 twenty-foot equivalent container units to more than 1.5 million TEUs.

Lynch reported to the board that GPA anticipates a third-straight month of growth in March and spoke on other recent developments in infrastructure projects.

Brunswick, Savannah harbor projects get nearly $83M

The ports of Brunswick and Savannah will also receive $82.7 million in federal funding for maintenance dredging and harbor improvements in a six-bill budget package passed by Congress on March 8.

Nearly $38 million will go to the Port of Brunswick, including $11.35 million for the Brunswick Harbor Improvements project and another $26.6 million to dredge the federal waterway to its full authorized depth.

Inner harbor dredging completed earlier this year brought that portion of the Brunswick channel to the authorized 36 feet. However, funds allotted in 2023 needed to be increased to bring the outer harbor from approximately 37 feet to its full authorized depth of 38 feet.

GPA to replace two docks at East River Terminal

The Georgia Ports Authority has been awarded a $15 million federal grant to help replace berths 2 and 3 at East River Terminal at the Port of Brunswick.

The purpose is to improve safety and capacity for exporting wood pellets and peanut pellets, which are used as renewable energy sources.

While conducting the initial design phase, GPA will execute a grant agreement with the federal Maritime Administration and start work on an environmental study required under the National Environmental Policy Act.

In addition to the federal money, Georgia Ports will provide another $15 million to cover the expected cost.

The current dock infrastructure is more than 50 years old.

Once construction is complete, terminal operator Logistec will be able to work multiple vessels simultaneously at berths 2 and 3, improving the speed and efficiency of vessel service.

Construction is anticipated to start in late 2025.

In Calendar Year 2023, East River Terminal handled more than 1 million tons of bulk products, including export commodities such as wood pellets, peanut pellets, and animal feed, and imports of salt, perlite, and other commodities.