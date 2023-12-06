Canada opens Indo-Pacific Agriculture and Agri-Food office

Canadian Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay has announced the appointment of Diedrah Kelly as executive director of Canada’s new Indo-Pacific Agriculture and Agri-Food Office (IPAAO) in Manila, Philippines.

This comes as a confirmation of the nation’s previous commitment to open the first-ever Canadian agriculture office in the Indo-Pacific region, which aims to bolster ties, advance technical cooperation, assist Canadian exporters in finding new business opportunities, and help position Canada as a preferred supplier.

Kelly has 20 years of international experience with Global Affairs Canada, including numerous assignments abroad, a release states. She was most recently the Consul General of Canada in Mumbai, India, and prior to that served as ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Related articles: Canadian ag exports eye Asian expansion

“The Indo-Pacific region holds so much potential for Canada’s agricultural sector, and the establishment of the new Indo-Pacific Agriculture and Agri-Food Office in Manila is a sign of our commitment to the region. I would like to congratulate Ms. Kelly on her appointment as Executive Director of the IPAAO, and I look forward to working with her to create more opportunities for Canada's high-quality products,” said MacAulay.

Canada has trade agreements in place with several key markets in the Indo-Pacific region, including South Korea under the Canada-Korea Free Trade Agreement (CKFTA), and with Australia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and Vietnam under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The IPAAO represents a CAD$31.8 million investment from the Government of Canada, and supports the trade pillar of Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy.