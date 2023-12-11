Florida grapefruit and tangerine production up

After what's been a complicated year for Florida citrus growers, with very low productive levels due to hurricane damage and the ever-present citrus greening disease, a recent estimate by the USDA Agricultural Statistics Board is projecting an increase in both grapefruit and tangerine production.

The forecast for all grapefruit production is 2.40 million boxes, up 500,000 boxes from the October forecast. If realized, this would be 33% more than last season’s final production.

Red grapefruit, now at 2.1 million boxes, up by 450,000 boxes from the October forecast. Fruit size is projected to be above average.

White grapefruit volumes are forecasted up 50,000 boxes and are now at 300,000 boxes. Projected fruit size at harvest is slightly above average while projected droppage is below average.

Related articles: Hurricane Idalia could further stall Florida citrus

Tangerine and tangelo production is estimated at 550,000 boxes, up 50,000 boxes from the October forecast.

The USDA’s forecast for all orange varieties remains unchanged for the October forecast at 20.5 million boxes