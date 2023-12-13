Hass Avocado Board’s new executive committee for 2024

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) has announced its newly-elected executive committee board members for the 2024 board year. As of December 6, 2023, the following individuals are officially seated as HAB executive committee members:

Producer Bob Schaar from Simpatica as chairperson

Producer Jamie Johnson from Simpatica as vice chairperson

Importer Chris Henry from the Giumarra Companies as treasurer

Importer Gwen Jackimek from Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. Inc. as secretary

“Collectively this executive committee has over 70 years of experience working in the avocado industry,” comments Bob Schaar, the new chairperson. “We are excited and appreciative of this opportunity to lead discussions and decision-making that will help the entire industry better address industry challenges and opportunities.”

HAB also acknowledges Jorge Hernandez, CJ Shade, Susan Pinkerton, Ben Van Der Kar, Peter Shore, Kimberlin Brown Pelzer, and Will Carleton for their dedication and service as they exit the board.

“The executive committee plays a significant role in helping HAB successfully meet the goals of the 2021-2025 strategic plan,” says Emiliano Escobedo, executive director of HAB. “Our heartfelt thanks to each outgoing committee member for their dedication to the Board. Your passion and partnership have made a meaningful impact on the future of this industry we all love.”

The board meets quarterly to discuss and set business goals consistent with the mission and vision of HAB. Uniquely, board meetings have international representation from importer groups to promote problem-solving, data sharing, and collaboration on key global topics including volume trends and sustainability practices.