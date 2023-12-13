U.S. fresh apple holdings up in December

A recent report by the U.S. Apple Association, USApple, shows a 33% year-on-year uptick in fresh apple holdings for the month of December, with volumes totalling 124.4 million bushels.

The figure is up 20% from the December five-year average.

Processing apple holdings are up as well, 19% year-on year, at 48.5 million bushels.

Washington continues to lead domestic production with over 29 million 42-pound bushels of fresh and processing apples.

USApple represents 26,000 apple growers, nearly 40 state and regional apple associations, and more than 3,700 apple-related companies.

The U.S grows 11 billion pounds of apples annually on average, supporting 150,000 jobs, generating more than $8 billion in total wages, and is responsible for almost $23 billion in economic output.