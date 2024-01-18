Fresh apple holdings up 33%

January 18 , 2024
Fresh U.S. apple holdings up 33%

USApple unveiled its January report, with the latest figures showing a 33% year-on-year uptick in fresh apple holdings and following a consistent upward trend during the past two months.

With volumes standing strong at 112.2 million 42-pound bushels, this shows a 23% rise compared to the January five-year average.

The entity represents the U.S. 26,000 apple growers, nearly 40 state and regional apple associations, and more than 3,700 apple-related companies.

Processing apple holdings totaled 44 million bushels, also showing an increase with volumes 20% higher year-on-year.

By volume, Gala is the largest fresh apple variety in storage this January, with 17.9 million bushels. Honeycrisp comes in second, at 15.5 million bushels.

