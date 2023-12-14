Kapi Kapi Growers announces new president

Kapi Kapi Growers, a grower-shipper of Costa Rican pineapples and bananas, announces Sofia Acon, who has served as director since 2020, has been appointed president.

Acon was instrumental in bringing Kapi Kapi Growers to the U.S. market four years ago, co-founding the company, shaping its vision and strategic plan, leading brand development, and building an extraordinary team.

Acon is no stranger to the produce industry. For over 30 years, her father and uncle have been producing and exporting premium Costa Rican pineapples and bananas for global brands. She grew up in the business, learning alongside her father and mother from a very young age. She eventually participated in a formal program that taught her every aspect of the Kapi banana and pineapple growing operation as well as the administrative and financial sides of the business. Their family’s unique approach to ethical production fueled Acon’s passion for the business and her desire to introduce and grow their consumer brand in the United States and Europe.

“I have always admired my father and uncle’s pursuit of excellence when it came to our product quality, new growing practices and food safety, the use of clean energy, and care for people,” says Acón. “The family has set an amazing example for me to follow and has created an outstanding business foundation for the team and I to build the Kapi brand on. Together, we are committed to driving innovation forward in all aspects of our business and leading the path toward sustainability within our industry.”

Kapi Kapi has earned multiple global certifications and national awards and is the only Costa Rican banana grower with multiple farm locations that are certified carbon neutral. “I’m thankful for this new role and the ability it gives me to help shape the future of our company for generations to come.”