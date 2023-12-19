Irregular quality lowers Chilean cherry prices in China

By Sebastian Ramírez

It's been an unstable start for Chilean cherry shipments to China as some quality issues complicate sales and push prices down.

“The first bunch of shipments that arrived in China had a great reception and were sold quickly at good prices. However, the second shipment took a bit longer to sell due mainly to inconsistent quality in the fruit,” Gonzalo Matamala, general manager of Giddings Cerasus for Asia tells FreshFruitPortal.com.

Rainfall in Chile earlier this year affected the fruit during harvest which caused distributors to have trouble selling the first shipments to China, as buyers knew prices were dropping.

Regardless, demand is still high in China as new shipments arrived last weekend.

“We need to fulfill the presales made earlier this month with the fruit that is still arriving, so I believe these upcoming shipments will have an easier movement through the market and at better prices,” says Matamala.

The expectation is that as shipments increase, sales will start to go up as well.

Consumer response

Even though consumer response has been good, as it usually is for Chilean cherries in China, Matamala states that there have been some complaints about the quality of the fruit compared to last year.

“Chilean associations and companies are aware of the effects that El Niño and the lack of cold hours are having on the quantity and quality of the fruit. However, I think everyone is optimistic about volumes increasing so we can have a normal season from here on,” says Matamala.

Projected volumes

The volume of cherries coming out of Chile is expected to be lower than in 2022. Some people have speculated that the total volume could go below 70 million boxes this season.

“This increases the responsibility of exporting companies to send the best fruit possible, even if volumes are lower, the quality has to be the best,” Matamala emphasizes.

Buyers have to be confident that the Chilean fruit is consistent with their quality standards so that they are not skeptical of buying in the future.

Other sources

Australia, New Zealand, and Argentina are the three other sources currently providing cherries to China.

“Australia is back in the game after some political conflicts between both countries, with lower volumes than in previous years. They have been able to focus a variety of products to all the Asian markets and have done a very good job with it in Southeast Asia,” says Matamala.

In these upcoming weeks, the peak of the Chilean season is expected to keep a strong supply for the Chinese market.

Weather in China

Throughout this season, weather in China is expected to be cold, which forces distributors in the country to look for alternative trucking routes due to possible complications from cold fronts.