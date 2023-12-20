CMI Orchards announces leadership changes

CMI Orchards announces several high-powered new leadership changes. Bob Mast, president of CMI, notes “CMI has witnessed a remarkable upswing in the past decade. We’ve nearly doubled our volume since 2014 and expanded our portfolio to ensure a year-round supply for our retail partners. Our staff size has grown exponentially, and we have placed a huge focus on staff development and operational improvements. As we anticipate further expansion, adding to our top-tier leadership team is paramount to our continued success.”

The transition includes Joel Hewitt’s shift from domestic sales and organic manager to vice president of sales.

“My journey over the last thirteen years at CMI has been supported by our team of dedicated leaders and colleagues and their incredible commitment to the business,” says Hewitt.

As Hewitt moves into his new role, he’ll be responsible for leading and managing the sales team and execution overall to drive sales growth and achieve organizational goals, all while collaborating closely with other departments to ensure a strategy that remains cohesive and productive across the board.

In addition to Hewitt, Garrett Joeckel will be stepping into the role of vice president of operations, overseeing all operational activities supporting the sales, marketing, and accounting departments.

“Stepping into this new role is an incredible opportunity,” says Joeckel.

CMI’s new Production Manager, Wade Baker, joined CMI in 2022 with almost 30 years of industry experience in warehousing, including leadership roles in production planning, quality control, inventory management, and logistics.

Among these changes is Loren Foss taking on the role of vice president of domestic business strategy, a role that will have Foss working closely with both marketing and sales to coordinate between global brand owners, sales teams, and warehouses to ensure effective management across the board.

“I’m extremely honored and eager to be stepping into this new role,” Foss adds.

CMI’s Director of Export Sales, Scott Agnew, has advanced to the new role of senior director of international sales. In this position, Agnew will focus on the company’s international business across both import and export channels, overseeing sales goals and execution, says Mast.

“By joining the team at CMI, I was able to learn from some of the best in the industry, such as Glady Bellamy and Bob Mast,” states Agnew.

Additionally, Steve Reinholt will be focusing on export business development, working closely with Agnew and the export team to continue developing business in new and existing export markets.

Steve Castleman, now CMI’s senior director of strategy, has been with CMI for twenty-five years, with his time split between domestic sales followed by vice president of sales. “I’m enthusiastic about the growth potential that CMI offers these high-caliber individuals,” Castleman said.

Joining Castleman in his excitement, Robb Myers—now senior director of business development—expressed his optimism about CMI’s future. “CMI is such a forward-thinking organization built by a team full of people who work exceptionally hard for our customers and growers,” said Myers.

“Each one of these team members stepping into their new roles has proven their dedication to excellence across the board, whether it’s leading their colleagues, servicing our customers, or supporting our growers,” says Mast.