CMI Orchards’ Sunrise Magic apples now available

CMI Orchards announced the arrival of this season’s Sunrise Magic. CMI’s Vice President of Marketing Rochelle Bohm informed that the apple variety is now ready to pack and ship.

“Sunrise Magic apples burst with flavor, perfectly balancing juiciness and sweetness with a crisp, crunchy texture,” says Bohm. “From the creators of Cosmic Crisp, these bi-colored apples are a Splendour and Gala cross, and hail from the Washington State University’s renowned apple breeding program.”

After 15 years in trial, and new to CMI’s portfolio last year, Bohm shares that CMI is excited.

“Sunrise Magic checks every box in terms of delivering that seasonality that we don’t see often in the apple category anymore,” explains Bohm. “Its limited availability delivers an opportunity to build hype and demand, exciting shoppers who love the treasure-hunting philosophy when shopping for the latest and greatest trends and flavors.”

Joel Hewitt, vice president of sales, reports that Sunrise Magic is an apple that gets better with age, tasting best after being stored for a few months after harvest where starches convert to sugars. “Flavor testing indicates that CMI’s Sunrise Magic® have finally reached optimal flavor levels and taste incredible—they’re ripe and ready to ship immediately.”

Hewitt shared that shipments are expected to continue only through April.

“Retailers have a golden opportunity to feature Sunrise Magic in their produce departments, while supplies last. The medium to large fruit sizing is perfect for bulk or 3 lb. poly bag offerings. Our supply this season is limited—so don’t miss out on this window of opportunity to share one of the newest and tastiest apple innovations with your customers,” says Hewitt. “Retailers can elevate apple offerings and satisfy their customers with the premium eating experience of Sunrise Magic apples—just give us a call and we can make sure you don’t miss out!”