BLOOM FRESH in a New Age in Natural Non-GMO Fruit Breeding

BLOOM FRESH™ (BLOOM), a fruit breeding powerhouse, was born in the fall after the AMFRESH Group, EQT Future Fund, and Paine Schwartz Partners completed the acquisition of International Fruit Genetics (IFG) and merged it with the Special New Fruit Licensing (SNFL) Group.

Thanks to the immense brain trust of both SNFL and IFG, BLOOM has emerged as the foremost leader in global fruit innovation, using natural and non-GMO breeding practices for a more sustainable future for growers and consumers worldwide.

As BLOOM’s CEO with deep roots in the agricultural industry since 1990, I’m privileged to lead a team of industry leaders and experts who bring decades of growing experience to the table.

We are combining the strengths of two world-class gene pools to drive sustainable progress in the produce industry. This endeavor addresses a fundamental question that has always motivated me: How do we continue to feed an ever-growing population offering them consistently delicious, nutritious, and high-quality, sustainable produce?

BLOOM employs some of the most innovative and talented plant breeders and scientists from around the globe. Together, our experts are committed to breeding the tastiest, healthiest, and most environmentally friendly table grape and cherry varieties across 24 countries.

To achieve our company’s vision, we approach our goals with an unconventional mindset. We are dedicated to attaining breeding excellence and facilitating collaboration with our growers and retailers.

This means offering forward-thinking solutions that enhance their success, including utilizing cutting-edge technology. We empower our licensees to grow table grapes and cherries sustainably, consistently yielding high-quality fruit every time, regardless of where in the world it is grown.

WHAT SETS BLOOM APART

Uniting two global breeding forces

The merger of two industry pioneers who have accumulated decades of research to breed unique table grapes represents a first for the industry.

IFG was co-founded in 2000 by geneticist and horticulturist Dr. David Cain, who created the famous Cotton Candy™ table grape, a worldwide symbol of fruit innovation.

This variety surprised millions with its unique taste, raising the bar for table grape flavors beyond what consumers had come to expect. It was the first table grape variety in the highly flavored novelty category to hit the market and changed how consumers view table grapes.

Likewise, SNFL spent 20 years propelling the next generation of healthy table grape varieties to better serve the success of growers, retailers, and consumers around the globe, aligning innovation with market trends.

SNFL launched its Grape Genesis breeding program in 2015 with the objective of building on breeder Tim Sheehan’s legacy to provide the highly dynamic global grape industry with even better and more consumer-focused varieties.

SNFL was a leader in increasing antioxidant content to improve the health benefits of grapes and was significant in introducing natural disease tolerance and resistance that resulted in much-reduced pesticide outputs.

BLOOM’s focus on natural fruit breeding innovation and sustainability

BLOOM has world-class laboratories and breeding centers in Murcia, Spain, and a new lab built in McFarland, California (part of the new breeding campus, Fruitworks, will open in Fall 2024, as well as test blocks around the world.

We are creating new and exciting disease-resistant varieties that also boast high antioxidants. BLOOM is revolutionizing agriculture with cutting-edge research to develop products that meet the needs of growers.

For instance, our global team conducts in-house virus testing using molecular tools, helping to identify any virus-infected plants and eliminate the virus when necessary.

Also, our scientists will conduct such research as flavor chemistry to pinpoint more accurately which growing conditions will lead to enhanced flavors, plant pathology, and physiology.

Our daily breeding goal is to create varietals that use less chemicals, have high flavor, and can be grown in diverse climates globally. The ability to grow fruit closer to home translates into reducing the carbon footprint of produce, which is a huge part of our sustainability efforts.

Low Chill Cherry Program

Over the past few years, BLOOM’s Cherries™ program has flourished, enabling growers to harvest cherries with fewer "chill hours" required during the winter.

There are many benefits to the low-chill program, including producing more uniform cherries with consistent quality to offering hardy varietals that are less susceptible to sun or rain period after damage. Our cherries have great post-harvest storage results, meaning these cherries remain fresh even during extended shipping and storage periods.

We aim to create a year-round supply of fresh cherries by using this new technology and research, ensuring that consumers can enjoy the benefits and delight of cherries for 52 weeks.

BLOOM’s commitment to increasing fruit consumption

The question we ask ourselves at BLOOM is, “How do we increase fruit consumption around the globe?” The demand for table grapes is growing, but the biggest challenge is to supply consumers around the world with consistently high-quality fruit for 52 weeks a year.

As mentioned before, our genetics allow for us to grow varietals in more regions, filling market gaps and creating a more consistent supply of high-quality table grapes and cherries.

We are not only using our genetics but our strong relationships in the market and retail space to understand what consumers want, and how to best give it to them. Our priority is our partners’ success and providing an incredible eating experience to customers.

I am proud to be a part of BLOOM FRESH™, a company unwaveringly committed to innovation, sustainability, and unparalleled flavor, marking a new era in agriculture.

BREEDING A HEALTHIER AND TASTIER FUTURE.