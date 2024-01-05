Chilean cherries prepare for Chinese New Year

The Chinese New Year will be celebrated on Saturday, February 10, when it is customary to give cherries as a gift since they symbolize perfection, eternity, fortune, and prosperity. That is why the Chilean fruit is already being shipped to arrive before the big day.

The Manager of the Chilean Fruit Cherry Committee, Claudia Soler, indicates that as of January 3, a total of 251 thousand tons have been exported, which represents 35% less than the same period last season.

"It is important to note that this figure does not yet include the total exported in week 52, therefore, this figure should increase by the end of this week and reduce the gap," says Soler.

Soler explained that the drop in volume is mainly due to adverse weather conditions, such as spring rains, as well as the later start of the season compared to the previous year. "The weather was one of the factors that had us more complicated. Aspects such as the lack of cold hours, as well as the rains in the spring and the volatility in temperatures mainly affected production volumes and delayed the harvest."

For the -director of Geofrut, Cristian Echeverria, it has been a very challenging season, "until last week the volumes compared to last year to China, 50% of the fruit had been exported. So in the market, there have been few boxes and prices have been higher than last season. There have been some general quality and condition problems due to the rains, but it has been managed quite well."

The plant manager of Teno Fruit, Miguel Ángel Lorenzini, has a similar opinion: "It has been a very atypical season, with volume projections that changed over time. For example, Royal Down presented a drop of more than 60%, Santina was down, but a rebound is expected, as well as Lapins. So, in general, all the fruit was lagging."

Chinese New Year

Soler says that in weeks 51 and 52 shipments peaked, which means that from January 15 on is when the bulk of the fruit will begin to arrive in the markets, mainly the Chinese."

The Manager of the Fruits from Chile Cherry Committee adds that a priori, it can be stated that between 90 and 95% of the fruit to be exported should arrive before the Chinese New Year.

Frutas de Chile is working on a strategy for the entire season. Soler explains that they develop activities in social networks and work with key opinion leaders, promotions with the main e-commerce platforms, press monitoring, activations in retailers, greengrocers and wholesale markets, educational activities focused on trade, and active participation in certain regional fairs.

"For this year, as the Chinese New Year is on a late date and because a higher percentage of exports will be made before the New Year, resources will be focused on that period."

Echeverria pointed out that "This is a very appropriate date to sell large volumes, where there is a substantial demand compared to traditional dates."

Cherry expert advisor Walter Masman indicates that Lapins along with Regina will be the varieties that will arrive with a greater supply before the Chinese New Year.

"I think that this year the quality of Lapins, for being tighter in volumes and for having had weather conditions probably more favorable for the development of the fruits has allowed for better calibers and flavor; however, the problem has been the color of the fruit," says Masman.