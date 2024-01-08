Mexican berry exports to reach 460,000 tons

The National Association of Berry Exporters (Aneberries) has kicked off the berry season in Mexico, projecting a total production volume of 900,000 tons of berries.

Currently, in Mexico, there is a total area of 170,500 acres of berry production, mainly in the states of Michoacán, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Baja California, and Sinaloa.

In addition, the sector will generate more than half a million jobs during the season to bring berries to consumers' tables.

The industry is expecting to export 460,000 tons of berries, which marks an 11% decrease from the volume exported last year. The value of the exported fruit to markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia will total approximately $3.8 billion, which keeps Mexico as the main exporter of this product.

Regarding markets, the president of the Board of Directors of Aneberries, Miguel Angel Curiel says that the blueberry is the only berry that participates in a truly global market, the other berries compete mainly in the North American market.

"This forces Mexican blueberries to compete with blueberries from around the world in terms of quality, service, and cost," says Curiel.

Regarding the U.S. market, Curiel notes "We must take advantage of this great market by offering the best service and the best quality, with a competitive cost to the U.S. market."