Mexican berry exports to reach 460,000 tons

Mexican berry exports to reach 460,000 tons

January 08 , 2024
More News Top Stories
Mexican berry exports to reach 460,000 tons

The National Association of Berry Exporters (Aneberries) has kicked off the berry season in Mexico, projecting a total production volume of 900,000 tons of berries.

Currently, in Mexico, there is a total area of 170,500 acres of berry production, mainly in the states of Michoacán, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Baja California, and Sinaloa.

In addition, the sector will generate more than half a million jobs during the season to bring berries to consumers' tables.

The industry is expecting to export 460,000 tons of berries, which marks an 11% decrease from the volume exported last year. The value of the exported fruit to markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia will total approximately $3.8 billion, which keeps Mexico as the main exporter of this product.

Regarding markets, the president of the Board of Directors of Aneberries, Miguel Angel Curiel says that the blueberry is the only berry that participates in a truly global market, the other berries compete mainly in the North American market.

"This forces Mexican blueberries to compete with blueberries from around the world in terms of quality, service, and cost," says Curiel.

Regarding the U.S. market, Curiel notes "We must take advantage of this great market by offering the best service and the best quality, with a competitive cost to the U.S. market."

You might also be interested in


North Bay increases Florida and Mexico berry production
Agronometrics in Charts: The transformative evolution of the U.S. strawberry and blueberry markets - Insights from the USDA
Mexican berries project 12% growth in 2024-25
Agronometrics in Charts: Jumbo-size berries expected to quickly gain market relevance - Rabobank
Berry breeding coming to fruition for North Bay
North Bay outlines upcoming shipping plans
Agronometrics in Charts: Berry imports and organic strawberry production exhibit sustained growth - USDA

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands