U.S. retailers visit Chile's fruit industry

As part of the promotional activities carried out to showcase the areas where fresh fruit exported to the U.S. is produced in Chile, representatives of four retail chains met with Chilean producers and associations.

"For us, it is very important to carry out these types of actions, as it not only allows us to strengthen relationships but also to show those who buy from us how the production and export process of our fruits is carried out, as well as the Chilean countryside and its people," says Ignacio Caballero, marketing director of Frutas de Chile.

Retail representatives were Roland Harmon, chief sourcing officer of Walmart, the largest U.S. grocery retailer. Sixty-five percent of Walmart's $510.329 billion in sales come from U.S. operations.

Gabriela Chávez, associate category manager for grapes, and imported cherries at Topco, the largest GPO (Group Purchasing Organization) retail chain in the United States, also participated. It has 22 retail members and 19 wholesale members representing more than 15,000 stores.

Also present was Scott Player, category manager for grapes, pits, cherries, and berries for Brookshire Grocery, a chain based in Tyler, TX (one hour from Dallas) with 205 stores.

Finally, Josh Rector, fruit category manager for Harps, based in Arkansas with 114 stores. He is responsible for all the chain's fruit.

The retail tour began with a business roundtable, with the participation of more than 30 companies. An important space for fresh fruit exporters and retailers to exchange information relevant to business development.

In this regard, Josh Rector, Fruit Category Manager of Harps, said: "I think it is an excellent idea, because it allows us to know a lot of information, and it is also a way to get closer to producers and exporters. As retailers, we seek to make as many contacts as possible and strengthen relationships as much as possible. We take services from wholesale markets, so this activity allows us to see where the fruit we buy comes from and to meet the people behind this work".

"I think this initiative is very good, it is very informative. It allows us to know a lot about the producers and exporters that you don't know, because it is good to know what they need from us, from the retailers," observed Gabriela Chávez of Topco.

Scott Player of Brookshire Grocery said: "It's great to be able to meet with fruit growers and exporters here in Chile, to develop closer friendships that allow us to deliver the fruit our customers are waiting for."

"I think this initiative is fantastic, to be able to have everyone in the same space and share information. I also believe that they are very well coordinated because it has allowed us to get to the point with the information they give us, as well as to present what we are looking for," said Roland Harmon, Walmart's sourcing director.

Chilean industry reaction

Regarding this visit and the business roundtable, there were very good comments from the participants, as is the case of Raimundo Costa, general manager of Exportadora San Clemente, who said: "Very good (business roundtable), straight to the point. You can see that they are people who are interested in working with Chile. I think that in any case, these are initiatives that should be promoted and repeated".

"It is a very good opportunity to establish contacts here and not have to travel during key periods for us. I think it speeds up the whole process", commented Vicente Cruz, commercial executive of Delipack.