Chilean unions raise their voices after farmers' murder

National media reported Jan. 27 the murder of two farmers in O'Higgins, one of the leading producing regions in Chile. The event caused alarm among farmers' unions, who claim the government has failed to provide adequate protection following a spike in violence and robberies affecting the fresh produce sector.

Four Venezuelan nationals between 22 and 26 years of age have been charged with the crime. The subjects allegedly boarded the victims’ truck to rob them while they were traveling back after selling their products at the Lo Valledor Fair.

A minor, who was traveling with Francisco Mora and Raúl Cid, the deceased farmers, was also injured.

Antonio Walker, president of the Chilean National Society of Agriculture (SNA), described the incident as "the straw that broke the camel's back" and expressed his dismay for the families of the deceased, stressing that the industry is characterized by having "good people, honest people".

"70% of farmers reported experiencing a violent robbery in 2023 and, when asking them what their expectations were for 2024, 90% of them believe they will experience a violent event," Walker stated.

On Monday, the O'Higgins Farmers Federation arrived at the government house, La Moneda, to deliver a letter to President Gabriel Boric. In it, they request "not to delay any more the actions tending to safeguard our security."

These statements add to the voices of those affected, who denounce a permanent insecurity that prevents them from carrying out their work, which, they argue, is key to the country's economy.

"The government honestly does nothing. It has happened more than once with cases that do not make the news. Robberies, ambushes, and shootings from which colleagues have been lucky to escape," said Francisco Mora, son of one of the murdered farmers.

Some suppliers of the sector have urged the government to take immediate concrete actions to strengthen security on highways and horticultural terminals.

The Security Commission of Chile's Chamber of Deputies met Jan. 30 to discuss the creation of the Ministry of Security. The president of SNA and the president of the O'Higgins Farmers Federation, Marcelo Fuentes, were among those summoned to the meeting.