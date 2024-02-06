Chilean fruit sector safe from wildfires

Deadly wildfires blazing through Chile’s central and southern regions have claimed the lives of over 100 people, as an unprecedented heat wave continues to push temperatures up and thwart efforts to combat the fire.

The first outbreaks were reported Feb. 2 and quickly spread over the weekend. There are currently at least seven active fires in the area, five of which are being fought, one is under control and the last one is under observation by the Chilean National Forestry Corporation (CONAF).

"This year we have had fewer fires, but we are seeing larger acreage damage. Last year we had around 12,355 acres affected and today we are at around 24,710 acres as a result of these large fires," explained Chile's Minister of Agriculture, Esteban Valenzuela.

Fire Information for Resource Management System available here

In addition to the one in Valparaíso, another ten fires have been reported in the regions of Coquimbo, Metropolitana, O'Higgins, Maule, Ñuble, Biobio, Aeaucanía, Los Lagos, Aysén and Los Ríos. A total of 180 fires have been recorded, with a total affected area of around 71,660 acres.

Given the emergency, the fruit sector is taking preventive measures to protect workers and production.

According to the statement of the president of the Federation of Fruit Growers of Chile (Fedefruta), strategies are being implemented such as modifying work schedules to avoid the hours of the highest solar radiation and temperature, to protect workers.

"Fires and smoke have an impact on the organoleptic conditions of the fruit, which is reflected in the condition and flavor, especially in blueberries in the Ñuble area. However, we have had no reports so far of burned orchards or packings," says Fedefruta President Jorge Valenzuela.

Frutas de Chile (formerly ASOEX) President Iván Marambio, added to the support declarations issued by Fedefruta and the Ministry.

"So far, as far as our sector is concerned, we have no information about affected member companies. However, we know that we are facing very complicated times as a country, since the long drought that has affected several areas for more than a decade, as well as the weather conditions that have accentuated the lack of rainfall and the presence of heat waves, have created the right environment for fires to spread more easily," said Marambio.