Canadian greenhouse announces far-red lighting trial

Canadian greenhouse vegetable producer Red Sun Farms Ontario announced a mini-cucumber trial to evaluate the potential benefits of using fixed far-red lighting.

The technology was designed by Montréal-based company Sollum Technologies, responsible for designing the “only 100% dynamic LED lighting solution that modulates the full spectrum of the Sun’s natural light to illuminate closed environments such as greenhouses, research centers, and laboratories,” the firm says in a release.

Far-red light, which is part of the light spectrum just beyond visible red light, has been shown to influence plant behaviors such as flowering and growth patterns.

Red Farms is conducting comprehensive tests comparing Sollum's smart LED grow light fixtures and SUN as a Service platform, known to work together to adjust light spectra to plant growth stages, against traditional fixed spectrum lighting.

"Current science is saying that changing the red to far-red ratio in supplemental lighting has a significant impact on plant morphology and we want to see those impacts for ourselves in our greenhouse," says Red Sun Farms Ontario General Manager Sarah Lombardi.

Recent studies have demonstrated the significant role of far-red light in certain growth stages, particularly in enhancing desirable traits like stem elongation. This aspect is crucial for vining crops such as cucumbers, where longer stem internodes can markedly improve airflow and overall plant health.

This initiative aims to scientifically measure improvements in crop yield, quality, and growth efficiency, thereby setting new standards in precision agriculture.

"Many studies have been and are currently being conducted on the benefits of manipulating the red-to-far-red ratio for crop yield, harvest time, fruit production, and many other growth indicators," says Agronomist Rose Séguin for Sollum Technologies.