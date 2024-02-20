New laser weeder tech offers spatial data intelligence

Ag-tech firm Carbon Robotics announced the launch of its renewed Track LaserWeeder, a new model of its laser weeder line.

The model includes two software enhancements: spatial data intelligence in the Carbon Ops Center and multi-language support in the iPad operator app.

The update aims to address the diverse needs of farmers in various regions, empowering them with actionable farm data and “aligning seamlessly with the evolving demands of agriculture,” the firm says.

“We are excited to introduce the new Track LaserWeeder unit and software upgrades that will further improve the efficiency and capabilities of our industry-leading LaserWeeder for growers,” says CEO Paul Mikesell.

Related articles: AgroFresh announces partnership with sensor technology developer

The new Track LaserWeeder offers a custom track system built in collaboration with Soucy and GK Machine and was designed with growers to extend the LaserWeeder’s usability across diverse soil types, including muck soil.

By equally distributing the LaserWeeder’s weight, the tracks minimize compaction and allow the machine to enter fields earlier in the season despite challenging conditions.

The laser weeder model is staged for delivery beginning in March 2024.

Photo by Carbon Robotics.