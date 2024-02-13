Goldenberry: "Pitahaya is an exotic fruit turning conventional"

By Sebastian Ramírez

The consumption of exotic fruits has been increasing in recent years. Both for its taste and health benefits, it is becoming more and more common to see different options in supermarkets.

In the United States, one of the largest producers and importers of pitaya - one of the most popular exotic fruits also known as dragon fruit - Goldenberry Farms, grows the fruit locally in Florida, as well as in Colombia, Ecuador, and sources from other origins.

"We see pitaya as one of the exotic fruits that are becoming more conventional," says Christopher Palumbo of Goldenberry Farms in conversation with FreshFruitPortal.com.

In the United States, the red-skinned, white-interior pitaya is the most widely consumed variety.

"We are making the effort to let consumers know that there are other varieties of pitaya (yellow with white) with different flavor profiles," says Palumbo.

Overproduction of pitaya

One of the problems that has affected the industry in recent times has been the overproduction of fruit that was above consumption levels.

"What happened about five years ago was that many producers realized that the fruit was profitable, so they began to plant pitaya without coordinating with other producers, which generated problems in the supply of the fruit," says Palumbo.

Globally, large pitaya producers have increased both production and export volumes considerably in recent years. Such is the case of Spain and Ecuador with shipments to the U.S. and European markets and various destinations in Asia, including Russia.

U.S. Production

During the production boom of the fruit, many growers in the U.S. state of Florida found land ideal for growing pitaya.

However, Palumbo says that "many of these areas, ideal for planting pitaya, have gone up in market value, prompting growers to sell the property for a different use, which is unfortunate."

Goldenberry Farms makes sure to include locally sourced, i.e., Florida-harvested, produce in its offerings to help the industry complement overseas supply.

Top U.S. demand locations.

"In the Northeast, and northern markets in general, retailers are offering pitaya permanently now, not just as a limited supply product," Palumbo says.

Palumbo believes that the more they expose consumers to this type of "unconventional" product, and through good promotions, will drive consumption of the product in the U.S. market.

Future growth

Pitaya consumption and production will continue to grow as it becomes more widely known globally.

Goldenberry Farms is working on two indoor production facilities. "This will help us produce high-quality fruit using very few chemicals."