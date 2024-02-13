Ron Krueger enters WPVGA Hall of Fame

The Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association (WPVGA) Hall of Fame honors lifetime achievement in the development of the state’s potato industry. The WPVGA continues to honor individuals who have made significant contributions to the potato industry in Wisconsin by making annual Hall of Fame inductions.

Born in Tomahawk, Wisconsin, to Clarence and Joy Krueger, Ron Krueger’s family, including two brothers and one sister, lived on a dairy farm, in Irma, that had been in the family since the early part of the 1900’s.

Ron is a graduate of Tomahawk High School and attended the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. He began his career in 1977 as the farm supervisor for the Frito-Lay Genetics research farm, in Starks, Wisconsin.

After 15 years with Frito-Lay, Ron moved on to become the general manager for Felix Zeloski Farms, in 1992, staying for 30 years before his retirement in 2022. Felix Zeloski Farms became Eagle River Seed Farm, LLC, in 2014.

Nestled in the middle of the world’s largest inland chain of lakes, Eagle River Seed Farm supports a tremendous amount of wildlife as well as natural scenic beauty. Originally established by Felix M. Zeloski, his son, Dennis, took over in 1973.

In his career, Krueger oversaw the growing of 1,100 acres of early-generation certified seed potatoes (including numerous varieties), certified seed oats, barley, wheat, soybeans, and clover.

Ron was active in the WPVGA, serving four three-year terms on the Board of Directors, including a term as president in 2005. He was co-chair of the WPVGA Research Committee for over 20 years and served on the WPVGA Government Affairs and SpudPro committees, working on the SpudPro Committee from its inception until his retirement.

Ron also sat on the Board of the Wisconsin Seed Potato Improvement Association for two separate five-year terms, including four years as president.