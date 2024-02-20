Q&A: Chilean nectarine season at David del Curto

By Sebastian Ramírez

The Chilean nectarine season is in full swing with a projected increase in volume. The Chilean Stone Fruit Committee forecast 11.5 million, 8-kg boxes this season. That volume would represent 13% growth from last season.

FreshFruitPortal.com spoke with commercial executive Jaime Valdés and commercial manager Tomás Campos at David del Curto, one of Chile's largest fruit exporters, to learn more about the season so far.

What is the current state of the Chilean nectarine campaign?

Out in the field, it's well advanced. There are still some varieties to be harvested, but there's been substantial progress. On the commercial side, the season is still being played out in the main destination markets. The large volumes of fruit should begin to arrive in the coming weeks.

A key aspect to consider is also the Chinese market reaction after the New Year and the lower availability of cherries.

How would you assess the performance of nectarines in the markets?

It's still too early to assess the results. A lot of fruit hasn't reached the destination markets yet. However, difficulties were noted in the early part of white nectarines in China, with slow movement and lower prices compared to previous seasons. This is mainly attributed to early shipments with low brix fruit and a preference for cherries for Chinese New Year celebrations.

In your opinion, how has the quality of the fruit been?

We have not faced major quality and condition problems. Although the fruit started with low brix levels due to a warm spring for the earlier nectarine varieties, throughout the season it has improved in terms of sugar content. Overall, we are experiencing a good season in terms of quality and condition.

Which are the main varieties exported?

To date, the main varieties exported by the industry are Majestic Pearl, Tiffany, Boreal, Bright Pearl, and Garcica. In David del Curto's case, Nectarperle, Nectajewel, and Nectarmagie stand out as club varieties with low acidity/brix ratio and better post-harvest.

How has pricing been?

During the first weeks of nectarine arrivals, we've had favorable prices due to the shortage of fruit. This excludes sales in China, where prices were affected by the presence of cherries and New Year's celebrations. However, as large volumes begin arriving in each market, we're likely to see, as in previous years, a decline in selling prices. This is primarily a function of available supply and product quality.

What are the expectations of international consumers?

In general, international consumers are looking for fruits with good color, firmness, and sweetness. Although China is more demanding in terms of sugar content (brix), these attributes are important in all markets.

What commercial challenges have you faced this season?

We believe the big challenge is reaching the target market with the right product in terms of quality and condition. Another significant challenge has been the creation of commercial programs to promote white nectarines in markets other than China. Although consumption in other markets is relatively low, some specific segments and niches demand white-fleshed nectarines. Our objective is to reach these groups and stimulate consumption, thus strengthening our presence in these markets.

What do you project for the remainder of the season?

We are projecting stability in quality and an improvement in prices as the season progresses and the availability of fruit increases. We expect to finish this season with satisfactory results, but we will always be attentive to changes in market conditions.

With the conviction that quality is a non-negotiable value for David del Curto, we will close the season with the commitment to continue offering the best to the rest of the world.