Spain urges to safeguard citrus campaign amid France protests

Following over two weeks of protests and blockades in France as farmers press governments to ease environmental rules and shield them from rising costs, the Spanish Citrus Management Committee (CGC) is calling for immediate action to protect the sector’s shipments.

The CGC represents about 70% of the fresh citrus trade, which has become the most affected crop by the protests.

The committee is urging the EU to “open a safe corridor to guarantee the transit of Spanish perishable products to their destinations,” warning the situation is causing “irreparable damage” to the ongoing campaign.

The association says that France ’s legislation only recognizes the right to compensation in case of destruction of the goods (by an attack) and does not contemplate the bulk of losses caused by delays, affection to the condition of the fruit, or order cancellation.

CGC argues that the current situation is causing stress to the supply chain, stalling sales and pushing prices down, as well as causing the loss of business opportunities.

"A day of foreign trade lost in the campaign is a day that does not return, given the magnitude of this sector, which represents more than a third of Spain's fruit and vegetable exports, both in volume and value," says CGC President Inmaculada Sanfeliu.

The conflict is also creating tension between transporters and Spanish exporting companies, with some companies leaving perishable goods aside, making it impossible to make a subsequent claim for their value to the insurance companies and the consortium.

The CGC confirms that, despite the difficulties, the sector continues to work commendably and is in position to maintain supplies to its European customers.

However, the crisis threatens to seriously affect the rhythm of harvesting in the field, with hundreds of thousands of tons of mandarins and oranges ready and waiting to be picked.

